Fog-hit power system being restored: NTDC

LAHORE: The spokesman for National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Thursday said that badly affected power system by dense fog was being normalised gradually. He said the NTDC engineers and staff managed to restore its 500kV Sahiwal-Lahore cckt, 500kV New Lahore-Balloki cckt II, 500kV transmission line Guddu old -Guddu 747mw, 500kV Rahimyar Khan – 747mw Guddu transmission line, 220kV Yousafwala- Kassowal cckt, 220kV Bahawalpur – Lal Sohanra transmission line cckt I&II, 220kV Okara - Sarfraznagar cckt I and 220kV New Lahore – Sarfrazngar cckt by 6pm in the evening. Updating about the generation units, the spokesman said that Nishat Power 185mw, Nishat Chunian 195mw and KEL 124mw are back to national grid, whereas, Saif Power 215mw and Orient Power 200mw have also started its power generation. Furthermore, NTDC has managed to restore Balloki-New Lahore cckt and given demand to the management of Balloki Power House to bring the generation on bar. The NTDC engineers are also helping GENCO-II for replacement of transmission line equipment in switchyard of 747mw Guddu Power House and have been demanded to generate 747mw since the transmission lines have been restored by NTDC. The spokesman said that restoration work on 500kV New Lahore-Balloki cckt is in progress which will be restored within shortest possible time.