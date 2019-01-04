Intermediate exams results announced

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Thursday announced the results of commerce (private) and humanities (private) for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I Annual Examinations 2018.

According to the result of the commerce group, 3,122 male students were registered, of whom 2,989 appeared in the exam. The pass percentage was 32 per cent. Of 1,676 female candidates, 1,614 candidates appeared in the exam. The pass percentage was 24 per cent. BIEK officials said the results of six candidates have been withheld over malpractice.

“Every effort was made to provide equal opportunities for personal appearance, hearing and defence to candidates involved in malpractice, and the pending results will be issued after the completion of the judicious procedures.”

In the humanities group, 2,586 male candidates were registered and 2,284 students appeared in the exam. The pass percentage was 24.67 per cent. The results of two candidates have been withheld over cheating during the exam, according to an official. Of 3,836 female students registered, 3,580 appeared in the exam. The pass percentage was 20 per cent.