132,574 people complete courses under Adult Literacy Programme in 2018: NCHD

Islamabad: As many as 132,574 people had successfully completed a six-month long course in 2018 under Adult Literacy Programme (ALP), initiated by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in the first month of the last year.

According to official sources, the commission had enrolled about 145,000 students under this project and imparted literacy and income generating skills among 95 per cent students in a six-month long course. The literacy skills included reading, writing and calculation while income generating skills involved sewing, embroidery, poultry, kitchen gardening, knitting and others.

They informed APP that the NCHD has established around 6,000 Adult Literacy Centres (ALCs) in 91 districts and hired some 6,000 teachers as well as 6,00 supervisors for the purpose. The age range of the course was 15-45 year and over 45 per cent female participated in this programme, the sources added. The sources said, the NCHD was mandated to train teachers and supervisors, besides ensuring the provision of books and stationary materials to the ALCs.