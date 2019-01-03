close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

PCB hires Naghmi again

January 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Shafqat Naghmi takes over as the Chief Strategy and Implementation Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of one year on contractual basis.

The former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the PCB confirmed his appointment, saying that he would officially resume the charge in office within a week time.

“I have given my joining but would officially start working from next week.”

Naghmi said his main focus would be domestic cricket and keeping liaison with federal and provincial governments.

“The nature of my job is related to domestic cricket as well as keeping liaison with the federal and provincial governments. My contract initially is for one year and is renewable depending on my performance.”

