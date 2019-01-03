Zero-tolerance for state land grabbers, says Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said a single inch grabbing of government land would not be tolerated. He said in the light of court’s orders original shapes of the cities would be restored and no pressure would be entertained in this regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of a committee formed by the Punjab chief minister on encroachment where secretaries of local govt, industries, revenue, deputy commissioners and other officers were present.

The minister said till the logical end, encroachment drive would be continued in Punjab. The removal of encroachments was in the larger interest of traders and lawful citizens, he said, adding that the government was taking difficult and unpopular decisions in the larger interest of the masses and rules and regulations would be observed in the lights of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also asked to ensure that no ‘katchi abadis’ were disturbed and there should be no complaint by the poor ones. He said government land worth billions of rupees has already been recovered in the ongoing campaign against encroachments in Punjab and more results would be achieved. He said in future implementation on such procedure will be ensured in which encroachments could not flourish.

In the meeting, the minister was briefed by deputy commissioner on the encroachment drive in Lahore city and a presentation was given on the achievements got in Shah Alam Market for evacuating government land where shops and plazas have been demolished and buildings have been restored as per maps of Lahore Improvement Interest and drawings of 1936.

The minister said apart from Shah Alam Market steps should be taken in Fish Market and other areas of old city with the collaboration of Walled City Authority by district management. He also appreciated the performance of district administration.

sanitary inspector suspended: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has suspended sanitary inspector Muneer Ahmed and given last chance to Medical Superintendent Dr Najma Perveen and Store Incharge Dr Sana Ghafoor during visit at Social Security MNH, Kot Lakhpat.

The Minister showed concern over poor arrangements of cleanliness in the hospital. He also reviewed public dealing at counter and other sections.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the best available medical facilities will be ensured in all social security hospitals, he added.

Appointed: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan has appointed Javaid Badr as member of media advisory council for information and culture. Javaid Badr is a staunch PTI activist and has been associated to PTI for many years. A notification has also been issued in this regard.