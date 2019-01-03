Four labs, medicine store sealed in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The district administrations along with drug inspectors sealed four clinical laboratories and one homoeopathic store here on Wednesday, an official said. On the directives of Hangu Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Azizullah, Drug Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan and Chief Inspector of Healthcare Commission Salman Jalal raided various medical stores and laboratories in the district.
HANGU: The district administrations along with drug inspectors sealed four clinical laboratories and one homoeopathic store here on Wednesday, an official said. On the directives of Hangu Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Azizullah, Drug Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan and Chief Inspector of Healthcare Commission Salman Jalal raided various medical stores and laboratories in the district.