Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Four labs, medicine store sealed in Hangu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

HANGU: The district administrations along with drug inspectors sealed four clinical laboratories and one homoeopathic store here on Wednesday, an official said. On the directives of Hangu Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Azizullah, Drug Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan and Chief Inspector of Healthcare Commission Salman Jalal raided various medical stores and laboratories in the district.

