Siraj for recovering looted money

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the country’s loan amounting to Rs 31,000 billion be recovered from those people who had abused their authority and plundered the public money.

Present banking system had also acted as front man of the corrupt and extended full support to them, he said addressing the central leaders of JI at Mansoorah on Tuesday. He said there were regular academies for training of money laundering and setting up fake companies, bogus foundations and trusts.