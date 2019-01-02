40 arrested for firing on New Year night

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir has lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the eve of New Year’s night.

He has acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore Police including Punjab Safe City Authority, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising best strategy and plan of action to stop anti social elements from disturbing peace of the citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the city.

DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir had directed all divisional SPs to remain in field and ensure implementation on the devised security plan under their own supervision. Accordingly, stringent security arrangements were made on the eve of New Year Night. No loss of life occurred due to the preventive measures adopted by Lahore Police on this New Year Night. Over 3,816 motorbikes were checked during search operations on different pickets and 344 motorcycles were closed in the respective police stations due to incomplete documents. Lahore Police arrested 40 people for aerial firing on New Year night from different areas of the city.

Special contingents of Dolphin Squad and PRU were deployed on main roads of the city that ensured regular and effective patrolling. Due to the stringent security arrangements of Lahore Police no untoward incident occurred in the city and law and situation remained in control. Lahore Police also arrested 23 accursed on the charges of use of fire arms on New Year night.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and making great contribution in the economy by their receipts.

These views were expressed by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar while addressing the participants of a gathering of Overseas Pakistanis in Dubai.

He said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, effective measures are being taken by OPC to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, OPC Act is being amended and positive reforms are being introduced to further streamline the functions of the organization and to better facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis. Waseem Akhtar explained the redressal mechanism to the participants and told that satisfaction of the complainant is the ultimate objective of OPC, hence regular feedback till the resolution of the complaints is ensured.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 307 cases against commuters for traffic rules violation, arrested 7 under violation of sound system act, apprehended 6 gamblers and recovered Rs 10,710 and arrested nine drunkards and seized 100 motorbikes on using fake registration or green number plates.