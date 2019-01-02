KP IGP awards cops for good performance

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud on Tuesday awarded the Bannu Region police officers and jawans for performing well against criminals. The award giving ceremony was arranged at the Central Police Office (CPO), said a Police Department handout.

The IGP awarded Bannu region police. Those who received cash prizes and commendation certificates included Station House Officer of the Mandan Police Station Abdul Samad Qureshi. SHO of Township police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Hameed, in-charge, police post-Basiakhel, Bannu, ASI Saddar Nawaz, SHO Naurang Police Station, Lakki Marwat, Sub-Inspector Zaheer Khan and SHO Lakki Marwat Police Sstation Sub-Inspector Gul Mohammad.