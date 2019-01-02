close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

KP IGP awards cops for good performance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 2, 2019

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud on Tuesday awarded the Bannu Region police officers and jawans for performing well against criminals. The award giving ceremony was arranged at the Central Police Office (CPO), said a Police Department handout.

The IGP awarded Bannu region police. Those who received cash prizes and commendation certificates included Station House Officer of the Mandan Police Station Abdul Samad Qureshi. SHO of Township police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Hameed, in-charge, police post-Basiakhel, Bannu, ASI Saddar Nawaz, SHO Naurang Police Station, Lakki Marwat, Sub-Inspector Zaheer Khan and SHO Lakki Marwat Police Sstation Sub-Inspector Gul Mohammad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan