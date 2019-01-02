Mysterious fire erupts in defunct MQM office

A mysterious fire erupted inside a closed office of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Tuesday morning. The office is situated in the Khursheed Memorial Medical Centre, which is located in the Azizabad police jurisdiction.

SHO Waqar Qaiser of the Azizabad police station said that after receiving information of the fire, police officials were despatched to the spot and fire engines were also called in.

The officer said the firefighters, with the help of two engines, managed to extinguish the blaze. During the initial investigations, it was found that the Khursheed Memorial office of the MQM had been closed for the past four or five years.

The exact location where the fire had erupted was pinpointed to a store room, where old 10 of the photostat machines were burnt in the blaze, he said, adding that a television set, some books and other items were also destroyed.

The SHO said that it was too early to confirm the reason behind the fire, adding that they were waiting for a statement to be issued by the fire department.

He, however, clarified that the fire was not caused by a short circuit, as the electricity supply to the office had been disconnected.