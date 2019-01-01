Iran reach Lahore today for triangular kabaddi series

KARACHI: Iran will land in Lahore on Tuesday (today) to feature in the triangular kabaddi series, which also involves Pakistan and India.

The series will be conducted at different cities of Punjab from January 8-14.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said on Monday that the Indian team would arrive in Lahore by Wagah border on January 3 or 4.

The PKF said that the matches would be held at Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Lahore.

“It will develop relations among Pakistan, Iran and India,” the PKF said.

“It will also improve the soft image of Pakistan,” the federation said.

Pakistan return to international kabaddi four months after winning bronze medal in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

Pakistan, India and Iran are considered the leading sides of kabaddi in the world which has found a new emerging side in South Korea.

The 41st National Kabaddi Championship (circle style) will be held from January 2-7 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The contesting teams are Army, PAF, WAPDA, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.