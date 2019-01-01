Dense fog affects rail traffic, flight schedule

LAHORE: Dense and shallow fog patches in parts of the country especially Punjab have started disrupting traffic on railways and road networks, particularly the motorways, besides affecting flight schedules at different airports.

The intercity travel is the most affected, at nights and early morning as dozens of accidents have been reported in the last couple of days in the wake of dense fog which sometimes result in zero visibility. The prevailing weather conditions have also disrupted schedule of different intercity transport providers with reports of delay in departure and arrival of vehicles.

Likewise, fog has also started affecting train travel and various domestic and international flights with some cancellations as well on a daily basis. A delay in departure and arrival of trains at Railway Station Lahore was noted on Monday.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Railways said because of late arrival of trains from Karachi in the wake of fog, some trains departed with a delay from Lahore. Karakoram Express which was scheduled to depart for Karachi from Lahore at 4:00pm on Monday departed with a delay of around two hours.

Similarly, the railways authorities had announced that Shah Hussain Express which travels between Lahore to Karachi via Faisalabad would depart at 10:00pm instead of 7:00pm on Monday.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport, some flights of the national-flag carrier PIA and other private airlines departed with a delay while several arriving flights were also delayed.