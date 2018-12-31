Those in power shouldn’t allow exploitation of the poor: CJP

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered the Punjab Irrigation Department to submit a report by January 4 in a case pertaining to alleged water theft by India from the River Ravi and the Abbasia Link Canal in Rahim Yar Khan.

The chief justice was hearing a petition alleging that India had been stealing water from Pakistan via River Ravi and Abbasia Link Canal. The chief justice remarked: “Why India is stealing our water. We [Pakistan] won’t let India steal water from Pakistan.” The top judge remarked that water from these channels must be preserved as it was essential for irrigation.

In addition, he questioned Punjab Irrigation Department Secretary Ali Murtaza whether the provincial government was aware of water theft by India and what steps had it taken to resolve the issue. The CJP cautioned that the court would "not allow water to be stolen from poor farmers from the Abbasia Link Canal, adding that it would aggravate their sufferings." Addressing the Irrigation secretary, the chief justice said he should inform the people in power that it “was my warning to stop exploitation of the poor”. He explained that stealing water from them was "tantamount to sucking their blood".

The chief justice ordered the Irrigation Department to launch an operation against those involved in water theft from the water channels and lodge criminal cases against them. He cautioned that whoever stole water would bear consequences. “We shall lodge complaints against those who exploit poor farmers,” the chief justice maintained. He added Murtaza should tell those in power that this was the top judge’s warning. The secretary, however, claimed that water was not being stolen by India. To it, the chief justice asked him to furnish a report explaining the factual position about water theft by India and local people. The court will resume the hearing by January 4. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan sought a report from the Punjab inspector general prisons on a petition of a woman against non-release of his husband from the jail despite completion of jail term. Shabana Kausar claimed that her husband, Asif, was awarded life sentence in 1994 in a murder case. She pointed out that her husband had completed his jail term in 2017 but the officials of the Kot Lakhpat jail were not releasing him. The top judge directed the IG prisons to submit a report by January 6. A larger number of people had gathered outside the SC Lahore Registry despite a weekly holiday, hoping that the CJP would listen to their complaints. The chief justice heard different complaints of people and issued necessary directions to various departments.