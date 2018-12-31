PTI leader injured in firing dies at hospital

SIALKOT: A local PTI leader, who was shot at and injured by his political rivals on Friday, died at a hospital on Saturday night.

Mian Khaliq was allegedly shot at and injured by Rashid at Rari Chowk in the limits of Rangpura police over old political rivalry. Mian Khaliq was rushed to a clinic and later referred to a hospital in Lahore where he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation. Meanwhile, scores of people attended the funeral of Khaliq on Sunday. Later, he was buried in his ancestral graveyard.