Mon Dec 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Islamia Collegiate School gets first woman principal

National

PESHAWAR: The historic educational institution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Islamia Collegiate School got first woman principal of its 105 years long meritorious educational history.

Mrs. Zohra Tauqir, a very senior teacher of the Islamia Collegiate School (ICS), broke the chronological record of male successors as principals of this oldest seat of learning at matriculation level in the province.

As many as 14 men became principals of this school in a single chain of succession since March 1913 when the Islamia Collegiate School had its beginning. She possesses a rich teaching and administrative experience. She has done her M Phil on the application of recreational mathematics at the school level mathematics teaching.

