Solskjaer keen to convince De Gea, Martial to stay at United

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may only be in charge of Manchester United for the remainder of this season, but the interim manager wants to see Anthony Martial and David de Gea sign long-term contracts at Old Trafford.

United have activated one-year extensions for both players in recent weeks, meaning they are tied to the club until the end of next season.

But forward Martial and goalkeeper De Gea remain locked in talks with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over longer deals with no sign of an end to the impasse imminent.

Solskjaer, who himself is only under contract with the Premier League club until the summer, may have limited say in United’s long-term strategy.

But the popular former United forward clearly hopes to leave his mark at Old Trafford by helping secure the services of two key players.

“I know the club want them to sign, of course, because they are top quality players,” said Solskjaer.

“It’s down to the players, but when you’re at Man United there isn’t a lot of greener grass on the other side.

“You are at the best place. It’s the biggest club in the world. “For me, I would hope I can help or guide these players to maybe tip them over to thinking they want to stay at this club.”

Solskjaer, whose appointment as interim manager in place of the sacked Jose Mourinho has proved popular with the club’s fans, spent 11 years as a player with United until injury ended his career in 2007.