PHC concludes training of pathologists

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 22 pathologists, 310 healthcare service providers (HCSPs) and 27 lab technicians on the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

The trained pathologists and lab technicians belonged to Multan, 310 HCSPs, 158 homoeopathic doctors and 152 hakeems were from Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahab and Narowal. PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Homoeopathic Doctor Jamil Akhter Ghauri and Hakeem Farooq-ul-Hassan were the trainers.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far the PHC had conducted 552 workshops for the training of 22,287 health professionals, HCSPs, staff and managers of more than 18,000 HCEs.