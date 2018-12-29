Political parties should weed out corrupt elements: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said it was the responsibility of the political parties to weed out the corrupt elements in their ranks and hand them over to the courts.

Addressing a Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque he said that in order to make the accountability process effective, the government should also throw out the black sheep in its fold.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan and not individuals were important. He said that accountability should not fall prey to politics.

He said that if the Election Commission had strictly implemented the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution, the country would have got a neat and clean leadership by this time.

He said the masses wanted recovery of the plundered money as this was required to overcome the problems of price hike and unemployment.

He said that massive accountability was required to make Pakistan free from corruption. He said it was surprising that no recovery had been made so far.

Sirajul Haq said the JI drive against corruption was going on successfully and it would continue till the time all the people involved in the plunder of the public money were sent behind the bars and their ill-gotten wealth was recovered.