December 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Two minor boys drown in Hangu

National

December 29, 2018

HANGU: Two cousins drowned in a stream in Muhammad Khwaja area in the Hangu district on Friday.

The boys identified as Omer, 4, and Fahad, 5, were playing near a stream when they lost balance and fell into it.

The locals rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead.

