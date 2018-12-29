Two minor boys drown in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: Two cousins drowned in a stream in Muhammad Khwaja area in the Hangu district on Friday.
The boys identified as Omer, 4, and Fahad, 5, were playing near a stream when they lost balance and fell into it.
The locals rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead.
