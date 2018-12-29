Officials reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa has ordered postings/transfers of four PMS BS-18 officers.
An official communiqué said Muhammad Saeedullah, Deputy Secretary (Reg III) E&A Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Reg. II) E&AD; Nasir Aman Deputy Secretary (Reg. I), E&A Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Reg. I) E&AD.
He will also hold additional charge of the post of AddI. Secretary (Judi) E&AD till further orders. Syed Habibul Hassan Gilani DMO, IMU E&SE Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Reg. II) E&A Deptt and Kashif Iqbal Jilani, Deputy Secretary (Reg. II) E&A Deptt, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Reg I) E&A Department.
