Sat Dec 29, 2018
December 29, 2018

Officials reshuffled

National

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa has ordered postings/transfers of four PMS BS-18 officers.

An official communiqué said Muhammad Saeedullah, Deputy Secretary (Reg III) E&A Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Reg. II) E&AD; Nasir Aman Deputy Secretary (Reg. I), E&A Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Reg. I) E&AD.

He will also hold additional charge of the post of AddI. Secretary (Judi) E&AD till further orders. Syed Habibul Hassan Gilani DMO, IMU E&SE Department, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Reg. II) E&A Deptt and Kashif Iqbal Jilani, Deputy Secretary (Reg. II) E&A Deptt, has been posted as Deputy Secretary (Reg I) E&A Department.

