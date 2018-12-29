IPC ministry to be part of PHF Congress meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to become part of Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) 54th Congress meeting and invite all stake holders to give their opinion before deciding on the future of the struggling body.

Jamil Ahmad, secretary IPC, has confirmed to The News that he had directed PHF officials on the fresh step taken by the Ministry. “Yes, since the PHF has convened 54th Congress meeting in Islamabad on Monday morning, the government has decided to become part of the meeting as to know what has gone wrong in the game during the last three to four years.”

Pakistan has finished poor 12th in the World Cup Hockey held in India early this month. For the first time in the history of the game Pakistan national team returned home without winning single game.

The secretary IPC confirmed that high ups were very upset at the ongoing hockey plight and had directed the Ministry to furnish report as what had gone wrong.”The secretary IPC said he would also invite all the major stakeholders for the meeting. “The IPC wants to have a brainstorming session with the all relevant stakeholders before finalizing report and taking the future course of action.”

Under the PHF Constitution, the Patron-in-Chief-the Prime Minister of Pakistan has got all the constitutional powers to appoint or sack any PHF official. Like cricket, the ultimate powers rest with the PM when it comes to deciding matters.

“Once I meet all the stakeholders, I would be in a position to furnish details on the prevailing hockey situation. The report would be finalised on the bases of this session.”Meanwhile, under the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the IPC Ministry has already ordered special/forensic audit of 14 leading federations including PHF for the last five years.

The 14 federation that would be under forensic audit are: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association, Pakistan Federation Baseball, Pakistan Judo Federation, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Pakistan Squash Federation, Pakistan Sailing Federation, Ski Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Tennis Federation, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation and Pakistan Wrestling Federation.