Ministers leave for Bahawalpur by train

LAHORE: The provincial ministers on Friday left for Bahawalpur by train from Lahore Railway Station for Punjab Cabinet meeting there.

Before the departure, ministers Murad Raas, Dr Yasim Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Taimur Bhatti, Raja Arshad and Adviser Akram Chaudhary talked to reporters and said holding of cabinet meeting in the historical city of Bahawalpur was a wonderful step of the PTI government.

This shows attachment of the PTI with the southern Punjab while the departure of ministers by train shows a policy of austerity, they said. Service to the masses is the core agenda of the PTI government, they added.

Murad Raas said that tickets were purchased by the ministers from their own pocket to follow the policy of simplicity. This shows a changed culture in which resources are not utilised for personal gains but spent on the welfare of the masses, he said.