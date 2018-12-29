Three die in Sargodha road accidents

SARGODHA: Three people died and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Jhaverian and Jauhrabad police limits on Friday. According to police, Qaisar Abbas, 15, of Bhalwal and his classmates Ibrahim Khan, 14, and Aqib Shahzad were moving on a motorcycle on Bhera-Bhalwal Road when a speeding vehicle hit them near Tartipur Adda. Qaiser and Ibrahim died on the spot and Aqib sustained injured. Muhammad Nadeem was moving in a car with Hamza, Riaz and Naeem when a truck hit them near Wapda morr Jauhrabad, leaving him dead on the spot and others injured.