December 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Malaysian firm keen to invest in PEDO

Business

ISLAMABAD: A four-member Malaysian delegation of Wazan Corporation, led by its Chairman Zainal Abidin Bin Abdullah on Friday called on Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) CEO Syed Zain Ullah Shah.

The meeting was organised by the Board of Investment (BoI), IFC, Peshawar, a statement issued by BoI said.

The PEDO CEO apprised the delegation about the hydel and solar energy potential of the province and invited them to benefit from Pakistan’s lucrative and liberal investment policies.

He assured the delegation government’s full support and facilitation of their investment. It is high time for Malaysian companies to explore Pakistan, which is naturally endowed with an indigenous resource in the sector of renewable energy, he added. Abdullah elaborated on the interests of their investment in hydel and solar energy, electro-mechanical equipment manufacturing facility and refurbishment facility for damaged electric transformers in Pakistan.

He also emphasised that his organisation would be interested in investing in micro-hydro power plants in KP.

