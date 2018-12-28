Pemra grants two firms landing right permission

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Thursday approved the granting of two landing right permission to M/S Standard Services (Pvt), LTd, Lahore, for foreign satellite TV channel ‘E-I’ and M/S Bells Entertainment (Pvt), Ltd, Lahore, for foreign satellite TV channel ‘Minimax’. Both have been granted the landing rights under the children category during the 147th meeting of the Pemra here at its headquarters under its chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig. A Pemra statement said that the forum was also informed about the progress regarding registration of companies for television audience measurement (TAM) services, as per TAM Regulations, 2018. The authority meeting was told that out of ten companies that had applied, five of these companies had been provisionally registered with Pemra so far. Among others, the meeting was attended by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Shafqat Jalil, PTA Chairman Muhammad Naveed, Ms. Nargis Nasir, member Punjab, Ms. Shaheen Habibullah, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sarfraz Khan, member Sindh and Ashfaq Jumani, executive member Pemra.