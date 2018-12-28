Two murdered in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Two men died in separate firing incidents in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Movadat Hussain and his father Tasaduq Hussain of Shahpur were heading home when their opponents Qamar Abbas along with his accomplices opened firing on them near village Shah Hussain.

As a result, Movadat died on the spot and his father sustained critical injuries. Shahpur police recovered a body of Muhammad Siddique, 50, from the brink of the River Jehlum. The deceased was missing from village Jahverian, of Sargodha for last two days Police have registered cases.