Wrestler Inam, Haider, Punjab hockey girls honoured

LAHORE: National wrestler Inam Butt, athlete Haider Ali and Punjab women hockey team, on Thursday, were given cash prizes for their outstanding performances in their recent respective sports events.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded cheques of Rs one lakh each to national wrestler Inam Butt and athlete Haider Ali for winning gold medals in Turkey Beach Wrestling World Championship and Jakarta Asian Para Games respectively a at the cash award ceremony held at National Hockey Stadium.

Punjab women hockey team was also awarded cash prize of Rs 50,000 for winning silver medal in the recently-played 30th National Women Hockey Championship. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on this occasion said the players who won gold medals in international sports events are true heroes and we are proud of them. “Punjab govt will continue to support and encourage national sports heroes”.

Bhatti appreciated the performance of national wrestler Inam Butt, Haider Ali and Punjab women hockey team in their respective events. “The medal winning athletes are our assets. They made the entire nation proud through their marvelous performances,” he added.

Bhatti urged the youngsters of country to work hard like wrestler Inam Butt, Haider Ali and win laurels for the country.

Answering a query, Bhatti informed the mediamen that Punjab govt is also going to organize international kabaddi event in near future. “The teams from India, Iran and Afghanistan are expected to participate in the event. Apart from this we are also planning to hold Punjab Games and mud-wrestling competitions in 2019”.