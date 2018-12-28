Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday.

According to the notification, Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as DG Protocol Punjab against a vacant post. Aamir Aqiq Khan, Additional Secretary Women Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Information & Culture against a vacant post, Afzaal Ahmad Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Hafizabad, as Additional Secretary Women Development Department, Syed Waseem Raza Jaffery (awaiting posting) as DG Industries, Prices, Weights & Measures, Sardar Moeen Aslam (awaiting posting) as DG Archaeology, Zohaib Mushtaq (awaiting posting) as Addl Commissioner (Consolidation) Rawalpindi and Wasim Abbas (awaiting posting) as Additional Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education.