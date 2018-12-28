close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Transferred

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday.

According to the notification, Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), has been posted as DG Protocol Punjab against a vacant post. Aamir Aqiq Khan, Additional Secretary Women Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Information & Culture against a vacant post, Afzaal Ahmad Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Hafizabad, as Additional Secretary Women Development Department, Syed Waseem Raza Jaffery (awaiting posting) as DG Industries, Prices, Weights & Measures, Sardar Moeen Aslam (awaiting posting) as DG Archaeology, Zohaib Mushtaq (awaiting posting) as Addl Commissioner (Consolidation) Rawalpindi and Wasim Abbas (awaiting posting) as Additional Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore