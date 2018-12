43 gamblers held

NANKANA SAHIB: Syedwala police Wednesday arrested 43 gamblers in village Bheeray Walakhu. The accused were betting on dogs. They came from Gujranwala, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Jhang, Hafizabad, Sahiwal and Sheikhpura districts. Police also recovered Rs 230,000 stake money from them.