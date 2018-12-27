Four of a family killed in DG Khan accident

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Four members of a family were killed late Tuesday night when a speeding truck collided head on with a car on Jampur Road, Geo News reported while citing Rescue sources.

They were identified as Abdullah, 2, his mother Maria, Habibullah and Ayaz Ahmed. Another woman Nazia, who was also in the car, was injured and rushed to the district headquarters hospital. The bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital, Rescue officials said.