Nawaz to challenge Al-Azizia verdict next week

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will file appeal against the judgement of the accountability court in Al Azizia reference in which court sentenced him seven years to prison next week as his lawyers have started preparing appeal contents.

According to details, the counsel of the former prime minister are reviewing the various legal aspects of the case decision as they will also include the grounds on the basis Nawaz Sharif was acquitted from Flagship case.

Earlier on December 24, Nawaz Sharif was awarded seven years of jail in Al Azizia Reference Case; however, the court acquitted him in Flagship Investment Reference.

He was not only jailed for seven years but also fined 1.5 billion rupees in Al Azizia Steel Mills case. In a short verdict announced Tuesday, the court said there was concrete evidence against the former premier in the Al Azizia reference and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.

There was not enough evidence to convict Nawaz in the Flagship reference; thus, he has been acquitted, the decision read. Nawaz was taken into custody from the court premises following the verdict.