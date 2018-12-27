NAB must take corruption cases to logical end, says chairman

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that it was the top priority of the anti-corruption watchdog to take the mega corruption cases to the logical end.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the regional office here, he said that the NAB had adopted the policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

“The bureau has taken out mega corruption cases from the cupboards and files. The bureau registered 440 references of corruption during the ongoing year,” the chairman NAB said.

However, he rejected the criticism levelled against the bureau.

He pointed out that an organised propaganda was being carried out against the anti-corruption watchdog. He said the bureau would reply with its performance against the criticism.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said the country’s survival was linked to fighting corruption. He said that corrupt elements were the main hindrance in the country’s development.

He clarified that the death of Mian Javed did not occur in NAB’s custody.

He said the Punjab government even after an inquiry into the death of the educationist defamed NAB.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB was taking steps within the ambit of law for the eradication of corruption.

The NAB chairman said that mega corruption cases of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be taken to the logical end in a transparent manner.