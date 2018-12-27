Omani minister visits LCCI

LAHORE: Minister for Tourism of Oman Ahmed Bin Nasser Al Mahrizi has said that private sectors of Oman and Pakistan can tap the huge economic potential in various sectors of both countries.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said the chambers of both countries should establish strong contacts and ensure timely dissemination of trade-related information. He said the tourism industry of Oman was growing rapidly and the two countries could work together in tourism sector. He invited the LCCI delegation to visit Oman and explore trade and investment opportunities.

Mahrizi said Oman was one of the few countries to have signed free trade agreement with United States. “It can be beneficial for the Pakistani business community as well,” the minister said, adding that Oman has road communication with Africa, Yemen and other Arab countries.

LCCI office-bearers said tourism industry of Pakistan was growing because of peaceful environment all across the country; foreign tourists were feeling safe to visit Pakistan. They invited Omani investors to invest in the tourism industry of Pakistan and avail huge benefits.