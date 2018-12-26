AJK president urges students to acquire IT-based education

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has urged the teachers and students to catch up with the pace of changing scenario of the developed countries and take advantage of the emerging technologies to make teaching and learning process more easier, faster and technology based.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the newly constructed girls hostel of the University of Kotli on Monday, he said the educational institutions needed to refocus on their learning process and studies, and find out whether their programmes were adequately preparing the students for present and future needs or not.

Besides others, the ceremony was also addressed by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Syed Dilnawaz Ahmed Gardazi and attended by deans, heads of the departments, faculty members, administrative staff and a large number of students.

Earlier the AJK president and guests observed the exhibition of a drone, developed by a student of IT Department of the university.

Referring to the drone’s exhibition, President Masood said he was excited to witness the practical approach of the faculty and the students for the conversion of knowledge into practice by the Department of IT.

“I am sure this is not the only effort of one department but all departments would be performing in the same way and I would like to see at least five patents and Industrial products of the University of Kotli in next couple of years,” he asserted.

He said teaching programmes at the university were emerging technological fields, besides the well-established fields of Business Administration and Social Sciences related to human development.

He praised Higher Education Commission (HEC) for providing generous financial support to the University of Kotli to develop its basic infrastructure and improve the learning environment.

He said the girl’s hostel constructed with the cost of Rs132 million under the HEC umbrella project would provide safe and secure environment for the female students of the university.