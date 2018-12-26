Five killed in China as hijacked bus crashes into pedestrians

BEIJING: At least five people were killed and 21 injured after a hijacked bus crashed into pedestrians in east China’s Fujian province on Tuesday afternoon, state media reported. A hijacker carrying a knife has been detained and is being investigated by local police, state television CGTN reported. The incident happened at about 3:20 pm in the city of Longyan, the local Minxi Ribao newspaper reported. A policeman was among the five confirmed dead. In a video posted by Duowei news, a Chinese media outlet based in the US, several injured people were lying on the street near a crashed bus, its front badly damaged. It also showed police wrestling a person to the ground. Blood could also be seen on the steps of the bus, which had been stopped in the middle of a road.