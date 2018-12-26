Gynae operation theatre inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Punjab Minster for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq on Tuesday inaugurated a newly established gynae operation theatre at THQ Hospital, Sambrial.
A special ceremony was organised at the hospital for the purpose. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the government was committed to provide advanced health facilities to the people at local level as well.
