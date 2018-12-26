close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
December 26, 2018

Gynae operation theatre inaugurated

Peshawar

A
APP
December 26, 2018

SIALKOT: Punjab Minster for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq on Tuesday inaugurated a newly established gynae operation theatre at THQ Hospital, Sambrial.

A special ceremony was organised at the hospital for the purpose. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the government was committed to provide advanced health facilities to the people at local level as well.

