Parking space

The traffic situation in Lahore has become the worst and the solution to this problem is to provide designated parking areas. A couple of days ago, I was travelling from Wapda Town and it took me at least 40 minutes to cross the Model Town link road.

Such a chaotic situation on the link road is due to poor planning of the parking area which is the basic requirement of a shopping centre. Almost along all major Lahore’s roads, there are malls that are planned without proper allocation of parking space. In future, the planning authorities should ensure that all shopping plazas have a designated parking space.

Farah Afaf

Lahore