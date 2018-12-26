close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 26, 2018

Parking space

Newspost

December 26, 2018

The traffic situation in Lahore has become the worst and the solution to this problem is to provide designated parking areas. A couple of days ago, I was travelling from Wapda Town and it took me at least 40 minutes to cross the Model Town link road.

Such a chaotic situation on the link road is due to poor planning of the parking area which is the basic requirement of a shopping centre. Almost along all major Lahore’s roads, there are malls that are planned without proper allocation of parking space. In future, the planning authorities should ensure that all shopping plazas have a designated parking space.

Farah Afaf

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost