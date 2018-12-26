Navy Team A win Match Race National Sailing

KARACHI: Navy Team A emerged won the Match Race National Sailing Championship which concluded here at the Clifton Beach on Tuesday.Navy Team A comprised Najeeb Khan, Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rehmanullah and Tariq Ali. Navy Team B, carrying Muzammil Hussain, Taufeeq Ahmed, Atif Razzaq, Mohsin Ashfaq and Ali Hasnain claimed the second position.Pakistan Air Force (PAF), featuring Mohammad Tanvir, Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Naved Ahmed and Abdul Sami got the third position. Army stood fourth.