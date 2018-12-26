close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Navy Team A win Match Race National Sailing

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

KARACHI: Navy Team A emerged won the Match Race National Sailing Championship which concluded here at the Clifton Beach on Tuesday.Navy Team A comprised Najeeb Khan, Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rehmanullah and Tariq Ali. Navy Team B, carrying Muzammil Hussain, Taufeeq Ahmed, Atif Razzaq, Mohsin Ashfaq and Ali Hasnain claimed the second position.Pakistan Air Force (PAF), featuring Mohammad Tanvir, Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Naved Ahmed and Abdul Sami got the third position. Army stood fourth.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports