Experts discuss connection between state, society and religion

The basis responsibility of a state is the protection of basic human rights of its citizens. If a culture of inquiry is promoted in society, it will iron out social differences in the long run.

These views were expressed in a two-day dialogue, titled ‘Social Harmony, Tolerance and Education’, organised by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank. The event was attended by college teachers from Sindh and Quetta.

Speaking at the dialogue, columnist Khursheed Nadeem lamented that people did not have the required awareness of their rights and responsibilities, which was a must to maintain and improve any constitutional democracy.

Nadeem criticised how religion was used by the state in the past. “The only responsibility of a state is to protect basic human rights under a social contract,” he said, adding that our social behaviours developed under a certain narrative of the state.

The columnist called for educational and religious institutions to shape behaviours through a culture of dialogue and interaction instead of employing a top-down approach. Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Qibla Ayaz said that every state in the world played some role in shaping social behaviours of its people. Societies adopt things which attract them, he added.

Ayaz maintained that it was important to consider social behaviour from perspectives of norms, values, and interactions among individuals. He opined that religious institutions played an influential role in generating ideas for society as they carried archetypes and affect people’s thoughts deeply.

“Religion can’t be expelled from our society like West as we have our own societal values,” he said. “Religions have played a role in conflicts and we all know that. But religions have also contributed significantly to humanisation and ecologically responsible societies,” he added. Ayaz, however, agreed that states should not involve in shaping social behaviours of their citizens.

Former CII chairman Khalid Masud asserted that education and knowledge shaped societal behaviors. According to him, if some elements wanted to change social values, they needed to develop social institutions. “In some countries, religious systems are more powerful than their political landscape,” he said.