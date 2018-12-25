142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 142nd birth anniversary today (December 25), say press releases on Monday.

In their messages both president and prime minister urged the nation to follow Quaid’s vision of a welfare states and respect of humanity laying aside all personal conflicts and interests.

The president said, “Today, we are celebrating 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is an occasion for all of us to rejoice and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of democracy, egalitarianism, constitutionalism and rule of law which were upheld by our great leader throughout his life. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah united the discordant Muslims of sub-continent, welded them into a nation and secured a separate and independent homeland for them where they could spend their lives in accordance with their own custom and their traditions.

He steered the Muslim of sub-continent during the most tumultuous times and enabled them to withstand heavy odds and to achieve independence through a democratic struggle.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Today, on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay our tributes to one of the great leaders of 20th century who altered the course of history by his vision and relentless struggle for the rights of the Muslims. Our Quaid rekindled a hope amongst the oppressed Muslims of sub-continent, led constitutional struggle and brought into fruition the idea of carving out an independent Muslim state on the map of the world.”

He said, “While celebrating birthday of the Quaid today, let us reflect as to how far we have succeeded in adhering to the path outlined by our leader. Let us rededicate ourselves today to the vision of our Founder.”