Women protest against gas loadshedding

NANKANA SAHIB: A large number of women protested against massive gas loadshedding here outside the Deputy Commissioner office on Monday.

The porters also hit main gate of the DC office with clubs and raised slogans against the government and gas authorities.

Talking to reporters, the protesters said there was a severe loadshedding and low pressure of gas in several areas of Nankana city for many months.

They accused the officials of gas company of swelling gas to owners of mills. The women said they were unable to prepare food for their family members.

5 SHOS APPOINTED: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed Monday appointed five SHOs here on Monday.

The DPO appointed Abid Mehmood as SHO Thana city Shahkot, Iftikhar Joiya city Nankana, Hasan Imran Thana Sadar Shahkot, Shabbir Gujjar Thana Mangtanwala and Ahmad Masood Mandi Faizabad.