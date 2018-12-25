Employer certification award

Islamabad: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has been awarded by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in employee conditions, says a press release.

The Top Employers Institute, a global certification organisation, assesses companies based on a rigorous set of criteria. Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to having employee centric environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices and they have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programs which create an environment that empowers and develops employees. This global Certification Programme has certified and recognized more than 1,300 Top Employer companies in more than 115 countries across five continents.

David Plink, CEO Top Employers Institute says, “We believe that the 2019 Certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice”.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), a wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco Group (BAT), was established in 1947. PTC’s rich history of 71 years is a testimony of its leadership and resilience of its people.

Syed Javed Iqbal, managing director & CEO PTC said: “Our exceptional employee conditions have earned us the Top Employers Asia Pacific 2019 and Top Employers Pakistan 2019 certification. We are continuously working to optimise our employee conditions & leading the way in development of our people.”

Aly Taseer, Director Human Resources PTC said: “PTC has a proud heritage dating back to being one of the first multinationals established in Pakistan. As the only FMCG to be awarded the Top employer 2019 certification, is a testament to the dynamism and agility of PTC to adapt & lead change. Working through each era of our 71-year history to foster the best working environment for our most valuable asset - our people. The organization is committed to attracting and retaining top talent and diverse workforce while creating a conducive environment which drives performance and results.”