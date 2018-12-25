close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Regular VCs for 13 Punjab varsities demanded

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab chapter, has expressed strong resentment over absence of regular vice-chancellors in 13 public sector universities of Punjab, stating that “old system couldn’t fit into New Pakistan.”

In a press statement issued here Monday after a meeting of FAPUASA Punjab, its president Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar said the Punjab government has not even announced the criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors. He said the FAPUASA Punjab chapter demanded the provincial government to immediately publish the criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors to ensure transparency and merit. However, the FPUASA Punjab chapter president said that it would not be right to give extra marks to candidates just on the basis of their PhD from foreign universities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan