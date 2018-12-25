17 boxes, a gunny bag and lots of bullets!

During a targeted operation in the Shah Faisal neighbourhood, the Sindh Rangers found 3,400 bullets in 17 boxes and a gunny bag buried in the earth. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said a team of soldiers conducted a targeted raid in Taimuria Park, Shah Faisal No. 5 and found a huge cache of bullets buried in the ground. According to their informant, he had witnessed some people digging in the park claiming they were planting trees. He identified two of them as Babar Ali and Nauman Khan, and said he saw them bury some boxes. A raid was then conducted by the Quick Response Force, who dug up 17 boxes and a gunny bag from the spot. They found more than 3,000 bullets of a sub-machine gun in the boxes and 400 bullets of a 12-bore rifle in the gunny bag.

Seven arrested in targeted operations

The Rangers spokesman said the paramilitary force also conducted targeted operations in different parts of the city in which they arrested seven suspects.

From Soldier Bazaar and Korangi Industrial Area they arrested Rabeel and Samvial Khan, alias Babu, who are affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, and are involved in street crime and other heinous offences. From Zaman Town they arrested Khalid for murder and attempted murder.

From Model Colony, Nabi Bakhsh and Clifton areas they arrested Aqeel Hassan, Zaheer, Jehangir Abro and Suneel Ashraf for snatching motorcycles and other street crime.

ACLC busts another gang of motorbike lifters

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has busted another gang of motorbike lifters with the arrests of its five members. The officials also impounded several two-wheelers from them.

ACLC Karachi chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh said that to curb the menace of vehicle lifting in the city, his subordinates were tasked with conducting raids and catching the gangs involved in this crime.

Late on Sunday night, ACLC officials received a tip-off that a notorious gang of motorcycle lifters was present in District Malir, where they were hiding in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood.

ACLC officials then carried out a raid in the Karim Shah Road area, where the suspects opened fire on them. The police retaliated and arrested its five members, including the gang leader, after the resulting encounter.

The accused were identified as gang leader Ghulam Ali, and his associates Mohammad Waqar, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Sami and Jaan Mohammad, alias Salaar. The ACLC also impounded seven stolen motorbikes as well as seized instruments used for punching the chassis numbers of two-wheelers and two pistols.

SSP Shaikh said Ghulam Ali was arrested earlier by an ACLC team but he had managed to get bail. This time round, he was tracked through CCTV footage that went viral on social media, showing him and Ghulam Mustafa robbing a motorcycle.

The officer said the suspects snatched two to three motorbikes a day and took them to their hideout, where they punched the vehicle numbers and prepared fake documents for them, then handed them over to Jaan Mohammad for selling them to their buyers in interior Sindh.