Christmas preparations

SARGODHA: The Christian community finalised preparations for celebrating Christmas in a befiting manner. Christian comunity member Yousaf told the agency that Christmas celebrations would organised in all churches and different city areas on December 25. The Christian community has decorated churches, their homes, trees and markets with colorful lights. Christmas cakes, trees, Santa clause, songs and other gifts were available at shopping centres and markets.
