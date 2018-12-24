No religious discrimination in Pakistan: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that there was no religious discrimination in Pakistan as people of all faiths had the freedom in teaching, practicing, worshiping and celebrating their faiths and festivals.

“Today from this Church while celebrating the Christmas happiness with my Christian brothers and sisters, I invite the US President Donald Trump to visit Pakistan and celebrate Christmas with us to witness religious freedom and harmony in Pakistan,” he said while addressing a function to celebrate Christmas with Christians at a local Church here on Sunday.

The colorful event commenced with prayer for happy, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan. Rehman Malik later cut the cake and distributed gifts among the children.

Members of the Christian community including women and children attended the ceremony with fervour.

Addressing the ceremony, Rehman Malik said “Propaganda against Pakistan for religious discrimination must stop as

under the flag of Pakistan we all (faiths) are one and united.”

He said that Christians had played fundamental role in the Pakistan making and have rendered exemplary services and sacrifices for country’s betterment.

He said, “Auspicious event of Christmas we have to follow teachings of Christ i.e. unity, peace and love.”

Rehman Malik said that PPP had always fought for the downtrodden and the marginalised sections of the society and had always treated non-Muslims, including the Christian brothers and sisters as equal citizenry.