close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 24, 2018

Two killed in road accidents

Peshawar

A
APP
December 24, 2018

FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here. According to police, Husnain (12) of Chak 227-RB was riding a motorcycle when he collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction. As a result, he died on the spot. In another accident, Ghulam Mustafa (27) of Chak 73-JB was riding a motorcycle on Jhang Road when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. He sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar