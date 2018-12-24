Zoo cum botanical garden on the cards

Islamabad : The zoo-cum-botanical garden project to be kicked off soon as all stakeholders were on board with ministry of climate change.

Talking to APP, a senior official of the Ministry of Climate Change said the Ministry after the directions of Supreme Court, has retrieved the encroached land of 250 acres out of the total 725 acres land.

He said the encroachments were raised without any discrimination, however the leftover after the crackdown were also leaving the land.

At present, he said the Ministry’s main focus was to clear the entire piece of land free from encroachment and carry out construction of its boundary wall as it was a very vast area starting from Banni Gala near Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence to Kalma Chowk, Barakahu.

He said the planning, survey and consultation was underway to initiate the project whereas Zoological Survey of Pakistan was the focal point organization for the project.

He said it would be one of the biggest botanical gardens in South Asia whereas it would be accessible for environmental scientists, students and general public both as a research and recreational site at the same time.