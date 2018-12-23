National T20 Cup: Fourth semi-finalists to be decided today

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Region turned the tables on Lahore Blues, beating them by seven wickets to set the tournament open for one last team’s entry into the National T20 Cup semi-finals following Saturday’s matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Whites, Karachi Whites and Rawalpindi have already qualified for the last-four stage. The fourth team will be decided on Sunday (today) when Islamabad take on Multan.

On Saturday, Lahore Blues managed 141-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Hussain Talat (80 not out) was their top scorer. Talat struck two sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten knock.

Saad Ali (57 not out) then helped Peshawar reach the target for loss of three wickets. He hit two sixes in his 38-ball innings.

In the day’s other match, Lahore Region Whites registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Fata.

Batting first, Fata scored 132-9 with Adil Amin remaining not out on 44. Ammad Butt and Zafar Gohar claimed two wickets each.

Lahore Whites easily overhauled their target in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Salman Butt (44), Umar Akmal (29) and Kamran Akmal (28) played well.

Scores in brief: At Multan Cricket Stadium: Lahore Region Blues 141-4 in 20 overs (Hussain Talat 80 not out, Nauman Anwar 23; Imran Khan Sr. 2-20, Sajid Khan 1-35). Peshawar Region 142-3 in 19.3 overs (Saad Ali 57 not out, Muhammad Mohsin 35, Israrullah 27; Muhammad Irfan 1-10, Bilal Khan 1-21, Waqas Ahmed 1-23). Result: Peshawar Region won by seven wickets.

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Fata 132-9 in 20 overs (Adil Amin 44 not out, Mukhtar Ahmad 32; Ammad Butt 2-20, Zafar Gohar 2-24). Lahore Whites 136-3 on 17.3 overs (Salman Butt 44, Umar Akmal 29, Kamran Akmal 28; Adil Amin 1-4). Result: Lahore Region Whites won by seven wickets.