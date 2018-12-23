AIOU MPhil Mass Comm workshop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold M.Phil Mass Communication (Professional Track) courses workshop for Semester Autumn 2018 from January 1 that would be continued till January 20.
The workshop courses codes includes: 5763, 5764, 6634 and 6635. Intimation letters have been sent to all the enrolled students at their given addresses, a press release Saturday said. They were also informed through SMS.
