December 23, 2018
December 23, 2018

AIOU MPhil Mass Comm workshop

Islamabad

Islamabad : Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold M.Phil Mass Communication (Professional Track) courses workshop for Semester Autumn 2018 from January 1 that would be continued till January 20.

The workshop courses codes includes: 5763, 5764, 6634 and 6635. Intimation letters have been sent to all the enrolled students at their given addresses, a press release Saturday said. They were also informed through SMS.

